Brown caught six of his 10 targets for 77 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-3 win against Cincinnati.

After working through a knee issue during the practice week, Brown paced all Ravens in targets and receiving yards, picking up his first TD of 2020 against the Bengals. In addition to his scoring breakout, Brown has now exceeded 75 receiving yards in three different games this season. He had 75-plus receiving yards just three times across 14 appearances during 2019. Next, Brown will face an Eagles defense that surrendered 239 passing yards and three passing TDs in its most recent outing against Pittsburgh.