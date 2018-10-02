Crabtree caught three of eight targets for 29 yards Sunday against the Steelers.

This was Crabtree's worst outing of the season, a game marred by some ugly drops from the veteran. Still, he was quarterback Joe Flacco's favorite target, garnering eight targets over the course of the contest. Drops are a part of the equation when it comes to Crabtree as he's tied for the league lead (3) per the Washington Post. Still, it's clear that he has Flacco's trust and his role isn't going anywhere in the Baltimore offense. Crabtree will face a Browns defense that gives up 278 passing yards per game in Week 5.