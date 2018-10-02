Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Shaky against Steelers
Crabtree caught three of eight targets for 29 yards Sunday against the Steelers.
This was Crabtree's worst outing of the season, a game marred by some ugly drops from the veteran. Still, he was quarterback Joe Flacco's favorite target, garnering eight targets over the course of the contest. Drops are a part of the equation when it comes to Crabtree as he's tied for the league lead (3) per the Washington Post. Still, it's clear that he has Flacco's trust and his role isn't going anywhere in the Baltimore offense. Crabtree will face a Browns defense that gives up 278 passing yards per game in Week 5.
More News
-
Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Snags seven passes•
-
Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Posts 56 yards receiving in loss•
-
Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Finds end zone in Ravens debut•
-
Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Big gain Monday•
-
Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Held out of Hall of Fame Game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Trade Values
Le'Veon Bell's reported return has spiked his trade value. What could you expect to give up...
-
Big questions: Johnson, Luck fine now?
Our trio of experts tackle questions about early disappointments, buy-low candidates and m...
-
Playing the Waiver Wire in Week 5
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the latest waiver wire options heading into Week 5, and the Jaguars...
-
MNF Recap: Mahomes still special
Missed Monday Night Football? Chris Towers catches you up on the game and any other news you...