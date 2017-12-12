Ravens' Mike Wallace: Strong performance against former team
Wallace caught three of five targets for 72 yards in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
After turning in his second 100-yard effort of the season against the Lions, Wallace delivered another strong outing despite seeing less volume. It appears that Baltimore is trying to get Jeremy Maclin (11 targets Sunday) more involved, but Wallace continues to produce regardless. Wallace is still second on the team in targets (63) and has a team-high seven catches of 20+ yards, showing that he's still a viable deep threat in his eighth season. He'll draw a favorable matchup Sunday against a Browns team that struggles in the secondary.
