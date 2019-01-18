Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Posts 8.5 sacks in 2018
Smith recorded 45 tackles (26 solo), 8.5 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble across 16 games in the 2018 season.
Smith led the Ravens in sacks in 2018, a crowning achievement for one of the league's most feared defenses. He played in 67 percent of the defensive snaps, a total that only trailed Terrell Suggs and C.J. Mosley. Suggs, Mosley and Smith are all slated to enter free agency this offseason in addition to Patrick Onwuasor. It's highly unlikely the Ravens will be able to retain all four linebackers, meaning Smith could find a potential suitor elsewhere.
