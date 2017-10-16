Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Suffers hip injury
Hopkins suffered a right hip rotator muscle sprain in Sunday's 26-24 win over the 49ers.
Hopkins converted both of his field-goal attempts Sunday, but he missed one of his three extra-point tries. While the Redskins haven't ruled him out for Week 7 in Philadelphia, the team does plan to take a look at some kickers in the coming days. An accurate kicker attached to an above-average offense, Hopkins produced either eight or nine points in each of Washington's last four games. His poor track record from 50 or more yards (five of 13 in his career) is the only real drawback if he's healthy.
