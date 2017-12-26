Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Scores in second straight game
Crowder (hamstring) corralled all four of his targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-11 win over the Broncos.
Perhaps as a means of limiting Crowder's workload while managing the hamstring issue, the Redskins only allowed the wideout to play 31 offensive snaps, his fewest of the season. The lightened snap count didn't prevent Crowder from reaching the end zone for the second time in as many games, however, allowing the 24-year-old to pay dividends for those that kept him active in the fantasy playoffs. With the Redskins having been removed from postseason contention for a while, Crowder may not see a full slate of snaps in Week 17, but a favorable matchup with a porous Giants secondary might be enough to justify rolling him in most leagues.
