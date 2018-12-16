Crowder caught four of six targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over Jacksonville.

Crowder was easily Washington's top receiver, as none of his teammates eclipsed 20 receiving yards. His 33-yard reception on 3rd-and-15 helped set up Jeremy Sprinkle's game-tying touchdown reception. The entire Redskins passing game will likely remain limited against the Titans in Week 16 with Josh Johnson under center, but Crowder is the best fantasy pick of the bunch.