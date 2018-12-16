Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Sets up TD with key conversion
Crowder caught four of six targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over Jacksonville.
Crowder was easily Washington's top receiver, as none of his teammates eclipsed 20 receiving yards. His 33-yard reception on 3rd-and-15 helped set up Jeremy Sprinkle's game-tying touchdown reception. The entire Redskins passing game will likely remain limited against the Titans in Week 16 with Josh Johnson under center, but Crowder is the best fantasy pick of the bunch.
More News
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Returns to full practice•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Battling ankle issue again•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Salvages day with 79-yard score•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Makes little impact in return•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Returns from seven-game absence•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: In line to return Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15