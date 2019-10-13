Redskins' Jerome Cunningham: Gets hurt Sunday
Cunningham (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
It's unclear how Cunningham suffered the injury, but he was forced to the leave the game in the fourth quarter, suggesting some doubt for his return to this game. As long as he's sidelined, Hale Henteges is the only other healthy tight end behind Jeremy Sprinkle for the game.
