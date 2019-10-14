Redskins' Jerome Cunningham: Wearing knee brace
Cunningham (knee) is on crutches and wearing a knee brace Monday, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
Cunningham was forced out of Sunday's win over the Dolphins in the fourth quarter. His status for Week 7 against the 49ers is unclear at this time. With Vernon Davis (concussion) nursing an injury, Jeremy Sprinkle and Hale Hentges are currently the only healthy tight ends on Washington's roster.
