Cunningham (knee) is on crutches and wearing a knee brace Monday, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

Cunningham was forced out of Sunday's win over the Dolphins in the fourth quarter. His status for Week 7 against the 49ers is unclear at this time. With Vernon Davis (concussion) nursing an injury, Jeremy Sprinkle and Hale Hentges are currently the only healthy tight ends on Washington's roster.

