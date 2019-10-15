Redskins' Jerome Cunningham: Lands on IR
The Redskins placed Cunningham (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
Cunningham injured his knee in Sunday's victory over the Dolphins and was seen on crutches the following day. There is no official word on what the injury is, but he is now set to spend the remainder of the season on IR unless he and the Redskins can come to terms on an injury settlement.
