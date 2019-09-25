Redskins' Jerome Cunningham: Heading to Washington
Cunningham signed a contract with the Redskins on Wednesday.
Cunningham spent the last three weeks of 2018 with the Lions and registered one target while playing 53 offensive snaps. The 28-year-old hasn't recorded a catch since 2015 and figures to fill a depth role in Washington.
More News
-
Lions' Jerome Cunningham: Role grows down the stretch•
-
Lions' Jerome Cunningham: Earns first target in three years•
-
Lions' Jerome Cunningham: Logs four offensive snaps•
-
Lions' Jerome Cunningham: Signs with Lions•
-
Jerome Cunningham: Joins Lions' practice squad•
-
Titans' Jerome Cunningham: Signs deal with Titans•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Whether you're streaming or staring down a tough matchup, Jamey Eisenberg's Week 4 Start and...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Melvin Gordon is expected to make his return to the Chargers soon. How might that affect his...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Week 4 News & Notes: Melvin Gordon back?
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4