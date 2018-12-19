Cunningham logged four offensive snaps during Sunday's 14-13 loss to Buffalo.

Signed to the active roster just days earlier, Cunningham served as the clear No. 3 tight end behind Levine Toilolo (40 snaps) and Luke Willson (24). The sixth-year pro didn't draw any looks in the passing game and he doesn't figure to do so as long as Toilolo and Willson remain healthy over the final two games of the 2018 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories