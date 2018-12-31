Lions' Jerome Cunningham: Role grows down the stretch
Cunningham logged 29 offensive snaps but was not targeted in the passing game during Sunday's season finale against the Packers.
Signed from the practice squad in mid-December, Cunningham played a larger role in the Lions offense week after week for the final three games of the season. This opportunity likely wouldn't have presented itself had Michael Roberts (shoulder) stayed healthy, but Cunningham nonetheless fared well as a third-string tight end who wasn't needed to be sent on many receiving assignments. With both Levine Toilolo and Luke Willson (concussion) set to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the league year, Cunningham -- who will be a restricted free agent -- seems to have decent odds of sticking around in Detroit for another season.
