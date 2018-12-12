Redskins' Jordan Reed: Remains sidelined
Reed (toe) did not practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
A sprained big toe is expected to sideline Reed this week, at a minimum, and it's no lock we'll see the tight end suit up again this season. Reed's looming absence will result in added work for Vernon Davis down the stretch in a Washington offense now being helmed by QB Josh Johnson.
