Redskins' Jordan Reed: Still dealing with some toe pain

Reed admitted he's been playing with some pain in both of his big toes, but he said the situation is improving, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. "I feel like I'm starting to come over the curve," Reed said. "[But] I'm still dealing with the pain. I have scar tissue in both my toes, and I've got to run routes and cut hard and slam my feet every day. I'm starting to learn how to manage it, find what works for me and what takes away the pain."

While yet to miss a contest this season, Reed is struggling in terms of per-game production for the first time in his career. He isn't the best version of himself physically after toe surgery kept him off his feet for seven weeks during the offseason, and he also believes his lack of vertical targets has allowed opponents to sit on underneath routes. There is some hope for a strong finish to the campaign, as Reed is averaging 7.4 targets the past five weeks in a Washington offense otherwise lacking in healthy pass-catching talent. He gets an interesting Week 11 matchup against a Houston defense that's allowing 9.1 yards per target to tight ends this season, despite playing at a high level overall.