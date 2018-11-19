Redskins' Maurice Harris: Held to one catch
Harris caught one of four targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Texans.
After catching 15 passes the previous two weeks while primarily working from the slot, Harris struggled to make an impact Sunday with Trey Quinn (four catches for 49 yards) getting most of the work inside. It was a rough day all around for Harris' fantasy prospects, as Alex Smith suffered a season-ending leg injury and was replaced by Colt McCoy. There's little reason to expect more than four or five targets for Harris in a Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys.
