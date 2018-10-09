Redskins' Michael Floyd: Set for Redskins debut
Floyd is active for Monday's contest in New Orleans, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
In his second chance to do so with the Redskins, Floyd is poised to earn snaps, and while Paul Richardson is blocking his path to reps as a Z receiver, Floyd may get in on the act at X receiver in the absence of Josh Doctson (heel). No matter, Floyd will have to contend with Maurice Harris for reps at that spot, capping his potential due to a lack of guaranteed work.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...