Floyd is active for Monday's contest in New Orleans, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

In his second chance to do so with the Redskins, Floyd is poised to earn snaps, and while Paul Richardson is blocking his path to reps as a Z receiver, Floyd may get in on the act at X receiver in the absence of Josh Doctson (heel). No matter, Floyd will have to contend with Maurice Harris for reps at that spot, capping his potential due to a lack of guaranteed work.

