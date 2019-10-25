Redskins' Paul Richardson: Makes three grabs in loss
Richardson secured three of four targets for 34 yards in the Redskins' 19-9 loss to the Vikings on Thursday.
Richardson snapped a two-game catch-less streak and checked in second to Terry McLaurin in receptions and receiving yardage on the night for the Redskins. However, he's cleared 40 yards receiving in just one game thus far this season, as he's partly fallen victim to a combination of inconsistent quarterback play and a renewed focus on the ground attack since Bill Callahan took over as head coach three games ago. Richardson will look to build on Thursday's effort when he faces the Bills in a Week 9 interconference battle a week from Sunday.
