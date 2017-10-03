The Chiefs have downgraded Kelley (ankle) to doubtful to return for Monday's game against the Chiefs, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Kelley was originally labeled questionable to return after heading to the locker room in the first half. He subsequently ran sprints after returning to the sideline, but was apparently unable to convince the training staff he was capable of returning to the game. Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson figure to continue working in tandem out of the Redskins' backfield assuming Kelley remains sidelined.