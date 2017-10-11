Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday that Kelley (ankle) is a "long shot" to suit up Sunday against the 49ers.

Kelley was knocked out of the Redskins' last game in Week 4 due to a sprained ankle, and even after a bye week, he hasn't progressed beyond conditioning work. Gruden told John Keim of ESPN.com that Kelley must "make major strides" to make an appearance in Week 6. If Kelley is unable to attain such status, Samaje Perine will again lead the Redskins backfield Sunday, while Chris Thompson holds down his typical change-of-pace role.