Redskins' Rob Kelley: Unlikely to play Week 6
Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday that Kelley (ankle) is a "long shot" to suit up Sunday against the 49ers.
Kelley was knocked out of the Redskins' last game in Week 4 due to a sprained ankle, and even after a bye week, he hasn't progressed beyond conditioning work. Gruden told John Keim of ESPN.com that Kelley must "make major strides" to make an appearance in Week 6. If Kelley is unable to attain such status, Samaje Perine will again lead the Redskins backfield Sunday, while Chris Thompson holds down his typical change-of-pace role.
More News
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Peterson's new home
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...