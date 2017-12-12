Redskins' Ryan Grant: Sustains ankle injury
Grant suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Chargers.
Grant played 30 of 50 snaps in Sunday's game and never officially exited with an injury, but head coach Jay Gruden indicated he is currently considered day-to-day. The 26-year-old's status for Week 15 should become clearer when the Redskins resume practice Wednesday.
