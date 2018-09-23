Perine (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Packers.

With the placement of Rob Kelley (toe) on injured reserve this week, Perine was expected to earn active status for the first time this season Week 3. Instead, the Redskins promoted Kapri Bibbs from the practice squad Saturday and opted to make him the No. 3 running back behind Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson. At this point, Perine appears to be a persona non grata in Washington.

More News
Our Latest Stories