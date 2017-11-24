Perine (finger) is active for Thursday's game against the Giants.

Perine is slated for lead-back duty moving forward due to season-ending injuries to Chris Thompson (lower leg) and Rob Kelley (ankle). After the first 100-yard performance of his career Sunday at New Orleans, Perine will be seeking to do the same against a New York defense that has given up 107.3 rushing yards per game to running backs in 2017.