Coach Jay Gruden announced Perine (calf/knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Perine will be joined in street clothes by Chris Thompson (ribs), leaving Adrian Peterson and Kapri Bibbs as the only healthy backs on the roster. To compensate for the two absences, Gruden hinted that the team will likely activate Byron Marshall (knee) from injured reserve to afford Washington a third backfield option. Once he overcomes the calf injury, it's unlikely that Perine will have much of a role -- if one at all -- in the Washington offense. He had been a healthy inactive for five of the team's first nine games.