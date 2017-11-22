Perine (finger) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest versus the Giants, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.

On the heels of a career-high 117 yards on the ground Sunday in New Orleans, Perine was listed as limited on each of the Redskins' three injury reports this week with a finger issue. His status remains up in the air upon the release of Wednesday's report, but with Chris Thompson (fibula) landing on injured reserve this week, the Redskins haven't showed much urgency in bolstering the backfield. Assuming Perine gets the clearance to play Thursday, he'll be facing a Giants defense that has given up 107.3 rushing yards per game and seven total touchdowns to running backs in 10 outings this season.