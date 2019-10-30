Williams (head) didn't pass his physical since his helmet felt uncomfortable when he put it on, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

It has already been reported the veteran left tackle doesn't plan to play for the Redskins this year, so it's unlikely the team finds a helmet that makes Williams comfortable. Considering he can simply continue failing physicals, Williams has an easy way to stay off the field while keeping his contract from tolling. He hopes to be traded following the 2019 season with one year remaining on his $13.6 million AAV contract.