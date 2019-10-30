Redskins' Trent Williams: Fails physical due to helmet issues
Williams (head) didn't pass his physical since his helmet felt uncomfortable when he put it on, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
It has already been reported the veteran left tackle doesn't plan to play for the Redskins this year, so it's unlikely the team finds a helmet that makes Williams comfortable. Considering he can simply continue failing physicals, Williams has an easy way to stay off the field while keeping his contract from tolling. He hopes to be traded following the 2019 season with one year remaining on his $13.6 million AAV contract.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.
-
Rankings: Deadline fallout
Our trio of Fantasy experts break down every trade that did and didn't happen at the deadline,...