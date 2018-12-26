Davis (concussion) was limited in practice Wednesday, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.

A late addition to the injury report last week with a concussion, Davis ultimately didn't suit up for a Week 16 loss at Tennessee. In the Redskins' first session in the interim, he's progressed enough to handle some on-field reps, but an independent neurologist still must clear him for game action. If he's able to return Sunday versus the Eagles, Davis could be Josh Johnson's primary tight end option with Jordan Reed still tending to foot and ankle injuries.

More News
Our Latest Stories