Brown (oblique) remains sidelined from practice as of Sunday, Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post reports.

Brown is supposedly easing back to an eventual return to practice, but his status for Week 1 against the Cardinals could be in jeopardy if the oblique injury lingers. In the meantime, Josh Harvey-Clemons and Shaun Dion Hamilton could see additional reps next to starter Mason Foster.

