Redskins' Zach Brown: Practices with first-team defense Wednesday
Brown spent all of Wednesday's practice taking reps with the first-team defense, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.
Brown did not get the start in the Redskins' preseason opener against Baltimore, but he was out there for the team's second defensive stand. However, given that Brown took every first-team rep Wednesday, may show that the coaching staff is leaning in a certain direction with their starting unit. It's possible that they're just exploring different combinations at linebacker, but it's definitely a situation worth monitoring over the next couple of weeks.
