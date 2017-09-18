Play

Brown posted a team-high 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's win over the Rams.

Brown has now led the Redskins in tackles in each of their first two regular season games, showing that the team made the right decision in starting Brown at inside linebacker. With Brown having played 49 of the team's 50 defensive snaps, he should continue to rack up impressive numbers in the coming weeks.

