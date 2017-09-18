Redskins' Zach Brown: Records 10 tackles Sunday
Brown posted a team-high 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's win over the Rams.
Brown has now led the Redskins in tackles in each of their first two regular season games, showing that the team made the right decision in starting Brown at inside linebacker. With Brown having played 49 of the team's 50 defensive snaps, he should continue to rack up impressive numbers in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...