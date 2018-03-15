Redskins' Zach Brown: Signs three-year extension
The three-year contract that will keep Brown with Washington is worth a maximum of $24 million, the Washington Times reports.
Despite missing the final three games of the 2017 season with assorted injuries, Brown led the team with 127 tackles, the ninth-highest mark in the NFL. The 28-year-old, who also logged 2.5 sacks and two pass deflections, is thus set to reprise his role as a starting middle linebacker for Washington, an assignment that carries with it IDP utility as long as Brown can stay on the field.
