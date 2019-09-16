The Saints placed Anzalone on injured reserve Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It remains to be seen what sort of injury Anzalone is dealing with, but he could reportedly return later in the season. Kiko Alonso, who was acquired by New Orleans in a trade with Miami on Sept. 1, could be bound for a key role on defense as long as Anzalone remains sidelined.

