Dalton was 20-for-28 passing for 229 yards and one touchdown during Monday's 17-16 loss to the Buccaneers.

Dalton logged one of his cleanest performances of the season, accumulating 8.2 yards per attempt against a Tampa Bay defense that was tied for fifth in yards per attempt allowed (6.6) coming into Week 13. However, the veteran still posted fewer than 250 passing yards for the eighth time in his 10 starts. His scoring production also remained limited by New Orleans' inefficiency in the red zone, as the team settled for field goals of 38, 21 and 29 yards. This unit will now have a bye week to rest and recover before taking on the Falcons' 26th-ranked passing defense Week 15.