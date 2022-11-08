Dalton completed 19 of 29 passes for 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Monday's 27-13 loss to the Ravens. He added two rushes for five yards.

Dalton's final stat line doesn't look terrible, but he padded it significantly in garbage time. His lone touchdown went for 41 yards with the Saints down 27-7 late in the fourth quarter, and the Ravens gave up on the play after mistakenly believing that Juwan Johnson had stepped out of bounds. While Dalton has likely done enough to maintain his starting role heading into a Week 10 matchup against the Steelers, he has managed only one total touchdown in four of his six games on the season.