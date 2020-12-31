Gardner-Johnson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
It's unclear whether Gardner-Johnson tested positive for the virus or came into close contact with an infected person. It's unclear if he'll be able to play in Sunday's game versus the Panthers. Gardner-Johnson hasn't missed a game since entering the league as a fourth-round pick in 2019.
More News
-
Saints' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: First pick of 2020•
-
Saints' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: First sack of career•
-
Saints' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Leads team in tackles again•
-
Saints' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Leads team in tackles•
-
Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Quality rookie campaign•
-
Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Eight tackles and fumble recovery•