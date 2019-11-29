Saints' Cameron Jordan: Dominates with four sacks
Jordan recorded six tackles (five solo), four sacks and four tackles for a loss in the Saints' 26-18 win over the Falcons on Thursday.
Jordan dominated in Thursday's win, getting to Matt Ryan four times on a night the Saints' defense recorded nine sacks. With this performance, Jordan is now up to 13.5 sacks on the season -- a new career high. With four games left on the season, the talented defensive end has a good chance to add to his healthy sack total.
