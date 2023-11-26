Jordan has a shin injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Jordan assisted on one tackle before exiting. The 13th-year veteran has 34 tackles in 2023.
