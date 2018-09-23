Saints' Cameron Meredith: Active Week 3
Meredith is active for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Falcons, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.
The biggest hint of his potential season debut came during pregame warmups, when Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reported that Meredith wasn't a part of the group of players jogging with the practice squad contingent, as had been the case for him the prior two weeks. Meredith will apparently slot in as the No. 3 option behind starters Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn in his first taste of regular-season action in New Orleans, although it remains to be seen how many snaps he'll be afforded after missing all of last season due to multiple ligament tears in his knee.
