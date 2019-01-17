Saints' Daniel Lasco: Returns to field work
Lasco (neck) has resumed running routes while wearing a helmet, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Lasco last saw NFL action in November 2017 when he suffered a bulging disc injury and spent the entirety of the 2018 season on the Saints' Physcially Unable to Perform list. The 26-year-old has no official timeline for his return but hopes to be ready for Organized Team Activities in the spring.
