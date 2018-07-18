Lasco (neck) was waived by the Saints on Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Following a failed physical, the Saints are cutting ties with Lasco to free up a roster spot for veteran pass-catching back Shane Vereen. The 2016 seventh-round pick played jus 38 snaps in 2017, all on special teams. He was placed on injured reserve in mid-November after a scary collision caused a bulging disc in his neck and a concussion.