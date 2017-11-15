Lasco (neck) officially landed on the Saints' injured reserve Tuesday, Nick Underhill of The Advocate reports.

Lasco suffered a bulging disc in Sunday's victory over the Bills, which will require him to miss the remainder of the season. There is no report on how long his recovery is expected to take, but the running back will have to put his sights on a 2018 return.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories