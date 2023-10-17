Carr (shoulder/chest) was a full participant during Tuesday's walk-through practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

After being knocked out of the Saints' Week 3 loss to the Packers with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder, Carr has proceeded to start the Saints' ensuing three games. Carr struggled mightily in a decisive loss to the Buccaneers in Week 4, but he's bounced back nicely over the past two games, completing 50 of 76 pass attempts (65.8 percent) for 536 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a win over the Patriots and loss to the Texans. Carr is likely still less than 100 percent healthy and will face a quick turnaround Week 7 with a Thursday night game against the Jaguars, but his full participation in Tuesday's session clears the way for him to start.