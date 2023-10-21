Moreau accrued three receptions (on four targets) for 33 yards during Thursday's 31-24 loss against Jacksonville.

Moreau once again slotted in as the Saints' top tight end with usual starter Juwan Johnson (calf) out for the fourth week in a row. The 26-year-old got out to a strong start in this step-up spot, but he failed to corral a potential game-tying touchdown pass from Derek Carr on the Saints' final offensive series. Moreau has now recorded four targets in back-to-back contests, totaling 66 receiving yards. With hybrid tight end Taysom Hill set to fulfill more of a jack-of-all-trades role, expect Moreau to continue serving as the Saints starting tight end if Johnson remains sidelined against the Bears on Sunday, Oct. 29.