Winston agreed to re-sign with the Saints on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Winston's contract is a one-year deal worth up to $12 million. The 2015 first-overall pick's second season in coach Sean Payton's system will be without Drew Brees in the picture, giving Winston a clear path to compete for the No. 1 spot in one of the league's most lethal offenses. Taysom Hill is the other notable signal-caller under contract in New Orleans, setting the stage for a training camp battle between two highly intriguing fantasy options.
