Johnson and the Saints have agreed on a two-year contract extension, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Johnson is coming off the best season of his young career. He recorded 508 yards and seven touchdowns on 42 receptions. By agreeing to an extension, he will avoid restricted free agency. The 26-year-old projects as the No. 1 tight end for new quarterback Derek Carr.
More News
-
Saints' Juwan Johnson: Logs last catch of 2022•
-
Saints' Juwan Johnson: Suiting up in Week 18•
-
Saints' Juwan Johnson: Receives questionable tag•
-
Saints' Juwan Johnson: Increases practice activity•
-
Saints' Juwan Johnson: Sits out Wednesday with quad injury•
-
Saints' Juwan Johnson: Leads Saints in targets•