Humphrey signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints on Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Humphrey played in the final three regular-season games, and he logged a 54 percent snap share in the wild-card win over the Bears. Over those four contests, Humphrey recorded four receptions (six targets) for 60 yards and a touchdown. While he's not expected to crack the starting lineup anytime soon, Humphrey could add a depth role in the Big Easy next year.