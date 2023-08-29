Krull caught seven of 15 targets for 106 yards during Sunday's 17-13 preseason defeat against Houston.

Krull led the Saints' receiving corps in targets, receptions and catches against Houston, though he did not haul in the team's lone passing touchdown. Instead, quarterback Jameis Winston hit 36-year-old tight end Jimmy Graham for a three-yard score early in the second quarter. While Krull's performance in the Saints' preseason finale was impressive, it likely won't secure him a roster spot ahead of Tuesday's cutdown deadline, as the team appears very deep at tight end with Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau and Graham rounding out the top three while Taysom Hill (oblique) slots into his usual jack-of-all-trades role. Krull did spend much of last season on New Orleans' practice squad, and he seems like a shoo-in for a spot on the taxi squad again so long as he doesn't get picked up by another team prior to the regular season.