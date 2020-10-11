Davenport (toe) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus the Chargers.
Davenport is making progress toward his season debut, as he was limited in practice all week -- the most he's been on the field all year. The 2018 first-round pick is slated to start at defensive end if he's able to suit up, and he'll have the luxury of chasing down rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who will be playing his first primetime game.
