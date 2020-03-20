Saints' Michael Burton: Lands in Big Easy
The Saints signed Burton to a one-year contract Friday, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.
Burton spent the 2019 offseason in New Orleans, but he failed to earn a spot on the team's 53-man roster. The veteran fullback will now get another shot at carving out a role with the Saints.
