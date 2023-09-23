Adebo (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's contest against the Packers.
Adebo sustained a hamstring injury during Friday's practice. His absence is a huge blow for a Saints' secondary that has given up just 160 passing yards per game so far this season. Isaac Yiadom and Alontae Taylor are candidates to see an increased workload Sunday opposite starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
